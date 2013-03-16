Bill Clinton Celebrated In The Louisville Locker Room After Their Big East Tournament Win Last Night

Louisville beat Villanova 74-55 in the quarter finals of the Big East Tournament last night at Madison Square Garden and they had a little celebration with Bill Clinton in the locker room after.



Louisville player Chane Behanan posted photos on his Instagram of the former President goofing off with the team. Clinton has been a friend of Louisville head coach Rick Pitino since the early 90’s, according to Matt Norlander at CBSSports.com

Norlander, who was in the locker room for the celebration too said Clinton hung out for about 10 minutes “sharing stories, taking photos and giving a bunch of people in that room a lifetime memory.”

Photo: Instagram

