Bill Clinton jokes about 'all the hullabaloo' over Hillary Clinton's email scandal

Former President Bill Clinton joked on Wednesday about Hillary Clinton’s email scandal, saying it had been portrayed as the “biggest problem since World War II” during a Nevada campaign stop.

“Now we know, after all the hullabaloo over this email deal. You know it was, for a year, we were told this is the biggest problem since World War II,” Bill Clinton said as the Las Vegas audience erupted in laughter.

He continued: “Oh! Finally, The Washington Post, to their everlasting credit said we have had enough of this.”

The 42nd president was likely referring to an editorial in the Post last week that criticised NBC host Matt Lauer for repeatedly questioning Clinton about her emails.

Bill Clinton also touched on new leaked emails revealing the private conversations of former Secretary of State Colin Powell.

“We know what Hillary said about talking to Secretary Powell was true. Finally! Can you believe it?” he asked. “They waited so long — they released that email.”

Video of Clinton making light of the email issue was highlighted and published online by the Republican National Committee.

Hillary Clinton’s campaign has been plagued by questions surrounding her decision to use a private email server to conduct official business as secretary of state. While she was not formally charged by the Department of Justice for her handling of classified information, FBI Director James Comey characterised her behaviour as “extremely careless.”

