Bill Clinton: 'Hillary Did What She Should Have Done' With Benghazi

AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin Former president Bill Clinton speaks at a student conference for the Clinton Global Initiative University at Arizona State University, Friday, March 21, 2014, in Tempe, Ariz.

Former President Bill Clinton defended his wife’s handling of the 2012 attacks on the U.S. diplomatic mission in Benghazi, Libya in his remarks Peter G. Peterson Foundation’s annual fiscal summit Wednesday. He said her establishment of a “high-level review committee” was the appropriate response to the attack, which left four Americans dead.

“In my opinion, Hillary did what she should have done,” Clinton said.

The attacks occurred when Hillary Clinton was secretary of state and the Obama administration’s handling of the incident has been heavily criticised by Republicans.

Moderator Gwen Ifill then pressed Clinton for his thoughts on a new select congressional committee established by House Republicans earlier this month. Clinton quipped that she wanted him to get into a “political fight.”

“I’m not doing that. I’m not running for anything,” Clinton said.

He went on to encourage observers and other members of the Obama administration to view the investigation as a politicized attack.

“My advice to everyone involved, not be defensive, realise what this is,” Clinton said.

