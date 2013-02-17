Intimate Moments With Bill And Hillary Clinton [PHOTOS]

Photo: AP

Governor, U.S. Senator, Secretary of State, President of the United States.These have all been titles held by Bill or Hillary Clinton, a political power couple who have been in the game for almost 40 years.



And with Hillary Clinton just finishing her time as Secretary of State and likely eyeing a 2016 Presidential run, it doesn’t look like the pair are heading into retirement any time soon.

It’s been a long road for both, starting with Bill’s 1974 congressional run and culminating in his inauguration as President in 1992. After leaving office in 2000, Hillary picked up the political baton and ran — winning the New York Senate race in 2000 and eventually running for President herself in 2008.

Now we look back at some of the more interesting moments in the life of the perennial political power couple.

