Check Out Bill Clinton's favourite Commercial

BuzzFeed spotted that former President Bill Clinton told an audience at Cannes Lion International Festival of Creativity of his favourite ad campaign: DirecTV’s darkly humorous disaster-inducing message.



“My favourite ads in the United States are those ads encouraging people to switch from cable to DirecTV,” Clinton said, according to AdWeek.

“You have a problem. Something disastrous happens. You don’t get along with your daughter. She winds up having an alternative lifestyle, marries a guy with too many tattoos. She ends up having a child who wears a dog collar. Now, you have a granddaughter with a dog collar. … They’re the most hilarious ads I’ve ever seen.”

Even though he got the sex of the grandchild wrong, Clinton clearly knows his favourite ad well.

Check out the ad below:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.