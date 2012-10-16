Bill Clinton Explains Mitt Romney's Tax Plan In New Obama Campaign Video

In an apparent attempt to reignite some of the Democrats’ convention buzz, the Obama campaign launched a new web video Tuesday featuring Bill Clinton explaining the pitfalls of Mitt Romney’s tax plan.



The video — which includes clips of Clinton’s highly-touted convention speech — is the latest evidence of the former president’s increasingly prominent role as a surrogate for President Barack Obama’s re-election campaign. In the wake of the convention, Clinton has hit the campaign trail hard for his Democratic successor, wholeheartedly embracing his new role as “explainer in chief.”

With Obama’s post-convention bounce all but evaporated, the president’s campaign is putting Clinton back in front of a wider audience to recreate some of that magic before the president takes the stage at tonight’s second presidential debate.

Watch the video below:

