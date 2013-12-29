Bill De Blasio To Be Sworn In As N.Y. Mayor By Former President Bill Clinton

Former President Bill Clinton will swear in Bill De Blasio as the next mayor of New York with a Bible once owned by President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, The Wall Street Journal reports.

“I was honored to serve in President Clinton’s Administration and on Secretary Clinton’s campaign for U.S. Senate, and I am honored again that they will both join our celebration for all of New York City,” De Blasio told CBS News in a statement. “Wednesday’s ceremony will be an event for every New Yorker from all five boroughs, and [my wife] Chirlane and I couldn’t be more excited to have President Clinton and Secretary Clinton stand with us.”

While the move gives a nod to the Clintons for their role in De Blasio’s rise to the top in New York, it may signal much more for Democrats.

From the Journal:

When he takes office, Mr. de Blasio, 52 years old, will be the first Democrat to occupy the top spot at City Hall in 20 years. Despite a six-to-one advantage in voter registration favouring Democrats, the GOP mayoral nominee won every mayoral election since 1993 before Mr. de Blasio’s landslide victory in November. By having Mr. Clinton play such a prominent role at Wednesday’s inauguration, it sends a clear message that Democrats are back in power in New York City after a two-decade lockout.

The president will be joined by his wife and former secretary of state Hillary Clinton at the ceremony on Jan. 1, 2014.

