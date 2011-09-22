Bill Clinton Breaks With Obama, Says No To New Tax Hikes

Photo: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

Former President Bill Clinton, who on Sunday was one of the strongest supporters of President Barack Obama’s jobs bill, said his tax plan “is a little confusing.”In an interview with the conservative website Newsmax, he said raising revenues in this economy would be counter-productive.



“I personally don’t believe we ought to be raising taxes or cutting spending until we get this economy off the ground,” he said. If we cut government spending, which I normally would be very inclined to do when the deficit’s this big, with interest rates already near zero you can’t get the benefits out of it.”

Clinton said he wants the government to take steps to help underwater homeowners — who are ignored by both the Democratic and Republican jobs plans.

“I don’t think you can tax or cut taxes, I don’t think you can spend or not spend enough to get America back to a full employment economy until we flush that debt,” he said.

“What I would like to say to the president and Speaker Boehner is, O.K., you both have your deal. Go work it out. Meanwhile focus on putting Americans back to work because it just confuses Americans. Americans lost the fact that whatever you feel about this millionaire surcharge, it won’t solve the problem.”

