Bill Clinton Bans Tweeting During Salesforce.com Conference Keynote

You ain’t got nothin’ on me, social media wanks.

Photo: Cliff via Flickr

Bill Clinton is apparently trying to ban tweeting, Facebook updates, and live blogging during his keynote next month at the Salesforce.com conference in San Francisco.Good luck with that!



Outcast, a (theoretically savvy) tech PR firm sent this note to ReadWriteWeb:

“PLEASE NOTE: President Clinton’s representatives have mandated that there be absolutely no reporting during his session. That includes live blogging, Tweeting, Facebook posting or use of any other social media. We understand the inconvenience this may present, but greatly appreciate your compliance. Thank you.”

Sure, that’s going to work…

Beyond being nearly impossible to enforce, we can’t imagine an actual concern that makes this a legit demand.

So it just comes across as an old fogey trying to set rules that just don’t mesh with the current state of technology and media.

Especially because this is a Salesforce.com conference, not a North Korean government summit, or even an Oracle conference.

