Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to the hospital for a non-COVID-related infection: spokesperson

Former President Bill Clinton speaks during An Evening with CARE, Celebrating the 75th Anniversary of the CARE Package on May 11, 2021 in New York, New York Theo Wargo/Getty Images for CARE

Former President Bill Clinton was admitted to hospital on Tuesday for an infection unrelated to COVID-19.

His physicians said he is responding well to treatment in the last two days, and that his white blood cell count is trending down.

Clinton, 75, has a medical history involving two heart procedures.

Former US President Bill Clinton was admitted to the University of California Irvine Medical Center on Tuesday evening for an infection unrelated to COVID-19, according to his spokesperson, Angel Urena.

“He is on the mend, in good spirits, and incredibly thankful to doctors, nurses, and staff providing him with excellent care,” said Urena in a statement.

Clinton, 75, is being closely monitored at the hospital and was administered IV antibiotics and fluids, according to a statement from his physicians.

“After two days of treatment, his white blood cell count is trending down and he is responding to antibiotics well,” they wrote.

Clinton has a medical history involving two heart surgeries: a heart bypass in 2004, and another in 2010, when he had two stents inserted into an artery.

The medical team in California is in touch with his New York-based medical team, including his cardiologist, said the physicians.

This is a developing story.