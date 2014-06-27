Bill Clinton Went On A Fancy Watch Shopping Spree That Cost At Least $US7150

AP Bill Clinton showing off an $US18 watch he was given as a gift in 1997.

Former President Bill Clinton had a lot of time on his hands in April when he purchased 13 watches after touring the headquarters of Shinola in Detroit, Michigan.

Clinton discussed the shopping spree at the Denver meeting of the Clinton Global Initiative on Wednesday. Detroit businessman Rip Rapson interviewed him at the event and asked how many Shinola watches he purchased during his visit to the company.

“I bought 14 of them myself in two different runs,” Clinton said. “I bought five at Christmas and nine when I was there. And I just give them away and hope that I’ll make you more customers.”

However, according to a Shinola spokeswoman, Clinton actually purchased 13 Shinola watches during his April tour of the company’s headquarters.

“President Clinton purchased 13 watches, mostly of the Runwell style, in April,” a Shinola spokesperson told Business Insider in an email.

Clinton also received a special Runwell watch decorated with the presidential seal as a gift from Shinola during his visit.

According to the Shinola website, the company’s Runwell series ranges from $550 to $US975 per watch. That means Clinton bought at least $US7,150 on the day he visited Shinola headquarters. The Shinola spokesperson said they did not have information about whether Clinton purchased additional watches during the holidays.

Clinton’s wealth has drawn increased attention in recent weeks following a series of comments his wife, Hillary Clinton, has made about her financial situation while on the media tour for her new book, “Hard Choices.”

