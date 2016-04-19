Longtime Apple board member and Silicon Valley legend Bill Campbell has died

Bill Campbell, former Apple board member and famous Silicon Valley coach, has died after a long battle with cancer, according to reports on Monday.

He had been nicknamed “The Coach” around Sillicon Valley because of his close friendships with various valley CEOs, such as Apple founder Steve Jobs and Google’s Larry Page, and because before his career in Silicon Valley, he was a football coach at Columbia University.

Campbell was a longtime Jobs confidant, and had served on Apple’s board of directors for 17 years before he stepped down in 2014. He had also served as CEO of Intiuit.

Developing…

