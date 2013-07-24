Red Sox Legend Bill Buckner Is Selling His Idaho Mansion For $1.7 Million

Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner is selling his mansion in Idaho for $1.7 million, according to Yahoo! Sports.
The 6,625 square feet house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four acres of impressive land.
For $1.7 million the property offers a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, horse stables, detached shop/garage and incredible mountain top views.
