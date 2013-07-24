Red Sox Legend Bill Buckner Is Selling His Idaho Mansion For $1.7 Million

Philip Johnson
Former Red Sox first baseman Bill Buckner is selling his mansion in Idaho for $1.7 million, according to Yahoo! Sports.

The 6,625 square feet house has five bedrooms, five bathrooms and four acres of impressive land. 

For $1.7 million the property offers a pool, spa, outdoor kitchen, horse stables, detached shop/garage and incredible mountain top views.

 

The view out front

An aerial view

The balcony

Dining room

The den

Living room

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bathroom

Another bedroom (you can change the sheet designs)

A third bedroom

An upstairs nook

Weight room

Patio

Backyard pool

Back property garage

Nice view

Even the horses get a view

Horse stables

Another aerial view

Athletes live in luxury.

