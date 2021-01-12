Bill Belichick will not accept Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump after 'the tragic events of last week'

REUTERS/Joshua Roberts Bill Belichick (left) visits the White House and President Donald Trump in 2017.

President Donald Trump nominated New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick for the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Though Belichick said he was “flattered” by the offer,he announced Monday night that he would decline to move forward with the honour out of respect for “our nation’s values” and social justice efforts of 2020.

He cited “the tragic events of last week” – a reference to the attempted coup at the US Capitol – as part of the reason he declined.

Bill Belichick delivered Donald Trump yet another blow in the final weeks of his presidency.

Trump had planned to award the prolific New England Patriots head coach with the Presidential Medal of Freedom â€” the highest honour available to an American civilian â€” on his way out of office. And though he was “flattered” by the offer, Belichick declined Trump’s proposal in a statement released Monday night out of respect for “our nation’s values” and social justice efforts of 2020.

David J. Phillip/AP Images Bill Belichick.

“One of the most rewarding things in my professional career took place in 2020 when, through the great leadership within our team, conversations about social justice, equality, and human rights moved to the forefront and became actions,” Belichick’s statement read. “Continuing those efforts while remaining true to the people, team, and country I love outweigh the benefits of any individual award.”

Belichick also cited last week’s insurrection in Washington, D.C., which resulted in a mob of Trump supporters unlawfully breaking into the US Capitol building and holding elected officials captive â€” as part of his motivation to forgo the honour.

REUTERS/Leah Millis Insurrection perpetrated by Trump supporters at the US Capitol on January 6.

“The tragic events of last week occurred and the decision has been made not to move forward with the award,” Belichick said. “Above all, I am an American citizen with great reverence for our nation’s values, freedom and democracy.”

“I know I also represent my family and the New England Patriots team,” he added.

Trump has offered multiple sports figures the Presidential Medal of Freedom during his presidency. He played Metallica’s “Enter Sandman” while awarding former Yankees closer Mariano Rivera with the honour in 2019. That same year, he gave Tiger Woods the medal for his “relentless will to win, win, win.”

REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne Tiger Woods (left) receives the Presidential Medal of Freedom from Trump (right) in 2019.

Belichick has not always taken a firm stance against interacting with Trump since he assumed office in 2017. The longtime head coach joined his championship New England squad on a trip to Trump’s White House in 2017. However, he and the Patriots spurned the offer to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in 2019 due to scheduling issues, according to a team spokesman.

Check out Belichick’s full statement â€” per ESPN’s Adam Schefter â€” below:

Patriots’ HC Bill Belichick will not be traveling to Washington nor accepting the Presidential Medal of Freedom, he announced today. pic.twitter.com/uvLLigFlHU — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 12, 2021

