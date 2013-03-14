Bill Belichick's Impromptu Late Night Twitter Q&A Shows A Different Side To The Coach

In the upset of the NFL free agency season, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend, Linda Holliday, surprised Patriots fans in the middle of the night when she announced that Belichick would do a Q&A through her Twitter account…



First time Q&A with Bill… Ask?? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

In all, he answered 20 questions. And for a coach that is well-known for being secretive and closed when it comes to football, this was a surprising glimpse at a more personable Belichick. Here are a few of our favourites…

Better coaching RT @cgrady040: @linda_holliday What does he think is the biggest priority for the Patriots this offseason? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

No- short armsRT @ringprgirl: @linda_holliday Any sweatshirts with sleeves? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

Figured it out this year! RT @danielpfletcher: @linda_holliday Did you ever fix the time on your car’s clock? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

Bruschi dumping water on me & my DadRT @illmatic940: @linda_holliday favourite coaching memory? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

Family time & fishingRT @pco1128: What is his favourite part of the offseason, evaluating talent/trying find pieces to the puzzle? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

Paul BrownRT @patriotfanofnj: @linda_holliday any player or coach from all time he can have lunch with? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

DeionRT @dschoenblum: @linda_holliday In their primes would you have rather had Deion sanders or Jerry rice? — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

And if you are wondering why Belichick would do this through his girlfriend’s account…

No time soon! Lol!! RT @bigballer8796: @linda_holliday when is bill getting a twitter — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

And it would help if he had a better grasp of social media…

Thought I better retweet-he said “what about yearbook”? Lol [email protected]tomecurran Bill Belichick answering fans?Has yet to master the MyFace though. — Linda Holliday (@Linda_Holliday) March 13, 2013

