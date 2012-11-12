Bill Belichick Threw His Challenge Flag With Serious Purpose

The Bills were about to go in and score against the Patriots today when they fumbled on the one-yard line.



At first, the refs ruled the play dead before the fumble, but Bill Belichick wasn’t buying it and he threw his challenge flag. The call on the field was overturned and the Patriots got the ball.

Belichick was not messing around with this challenge flag (via Deadspin):

Want more?: The Best NFL Moments You Missed Yesterday >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.