Bill Belichick Wearing A Ridiculous Sweater In 1995

NFL Films released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about the 1995 Cleveland Browns today.



That Browns team is famous for having a number of future coaching stars on staff. Bill Belichick was the head coach, and guys like Nick Saban (Alabama coach), Jim Schwartz (Detroit Lions coach), and Mike Lombardi (NFL Network) were all involved.

It looks like it’ll be a really insightful show about what it’s like to run an NFL team week-to-week.

It also looks like there will be a lot of 90s fashion going on. Fine sweater/watch combo:

Photo: NFL Films

The trailer isn’t embeddable, but you can watch it here >

Photo: AP Images

