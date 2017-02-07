Bill Belichick on Super Bowl win: 'We're five weeks behind the other teams for 2017 season'

On Sunday night in Houston, New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick became the first football coach in history to win five Super Bowl rings.

Unsurprisingly, he’s thrilled about it in his own special way.

“As great as today feels … we’re five weeks behind the other teams for the 2017 season,” Belichick said at his press conference on Monday.

Five weeks behind! Bill!

Has there ever been a more quintessential Belichick-ian answer? The Patriots trailed by 25 points in the second half, pulled off the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history, firmly cementing Tom Brady as the greatest quarterback in history and Belichick as the greatest coach in history, and what is Belichick thinking about? How far behind the rest of the NFL he is?

It goes without saying that this sort of attitude is precisely the reason the Patriots are so good every year, and why Belichick is the greatest coach in history. A five-week head start won’t be enough for other NFL coaches (the Pats are early favourites to win the Super Bowl next season). But Belichick didn’t even let himself 24 hours to celebrate!

Of course, on Sunday night Belichick did also give some more passably human responses when asked about the win.

“The most important thing tonight is the team win,” Belichick said. “I am happy for our team, our players and our organisation. Everybody worked so hard for this.”

Got that? Great. Now back to the film room.

