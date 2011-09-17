Bill Belichick Went To Randy Moss' Halloween Party Dressed As A Pirate

“Bill Belichick: A Football Life” premiered last night on the NFL Network that spent an entire season following Bill Belichick.



The series gives us a lot of behind the scenes looks at Belichick the coach, but also attempts to remove some of the robotic surface that most fans are familiar with and portray Belichick the man.

And maybe the most shocking portrayal of this human side of Belichick will come during next week’s episode.

During the 2010 season, Randy Moss hosted a Halloween party at a local roller rink and invited Belichick to come join the rest of the team.

Not only did Belichick show up, he came in costume…as a pirate.

Interestingly, just two days before Halloween last year, Belichick spoke at a news conference in which he reminisced fondly about dressing up as President John F. Kennedy in grade school during the Cuban Missile Crisis.

Everybody was really impressed the President was able to break away from the Cuban Missile Crisis to attend a school Halloween party. Yeah. Those were the days.

Maybe he is human after all.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.