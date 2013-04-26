Bill Belichick Stole Four Extra Picks In A Genius Trade At The NFL Draft

The New England Patriots traded out of the first round of the NFL Draft, but they got a boatload of picks in return.



Bill Belichick traded the 29th overall pick to the Minnesota Vikings for the 52nd, 83rd, 102nd, and 229th picks. That’s a 2nd-rounder, 3rd-rounder, 4th-rounder, and 7th-rounder.

It’s a massive haul.

For comparison, the Oakland Raiders traded the 3rd pick for the 12th pick and the 42nd pick.

The Patriots now have eight picks in the final six rounds, including four (#52, #59, #83, #91) before the fourth round.

The consensus is that this is one of the deepest drafts in recent memory. It’s weak at the top, but the middle rounds are perceived to be unusually rich in talent.

The genius of is trade is that there might not even be that big a difference between the player picked 29th and the player picked 59th. Belichick basically flipped an asset in the weak part of the draft for multiple assets in the strong part of the draft.

Obviously this is only a home run trade if he makes the right picks tomorrow. But if just two of the four guys they take pan out, it’ll be a win.

