Bill Belichick once revealed his peanut butter and jelly recipe one a sports comedy show

As a football coach, Bill Belichick is famous for his gruff personality, rarely smiling, speaking in monotone, never revealing anything, and often seemingly annoyed.
However, every once in a while, we get a glimpse of Belichick away from his duties as football coach and it shows something complete different and unexpected. For example, the time Belichick attended Randy Moss’ Halloween party and a roller rink dressed as a pirate.
Well, another example was recently unearthed by ESPN in an amazing video.
This video comes from the early 1990s when Belichick was coach of the Cleveland Browns and is a segment from “Sports Mock Live” a local Cleveland sports comedy show hosted by local comedy legend Mike Veneman.
In the segment, Belichick reveals his recipe for the “BBPB&J,” the Bill Belichick Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich, which includes raisin bread and chunky peanut butter on both sides so the jelly doesn’t leak through.
