Bill Belichick once revealed his peanut butter and jelly recipe one a sports comedy show

As a football coach, Bill Belichick is famous for his gruff personality, rarely smiling, speaking in monotone, never revealing anything, and often seemingly annoyed.

However, every once in a while, we get a glimpse of Belichick away from his duties as football coach and it shows something complete different and unexpected. For example, the time Belichick attended Randy Moss’ Halloween party and a roller rink dressed as a pirate.

Well, another example was recently unearthed by ESPN in an amazing video.

This video comes from the early 1990s when Belichick was coach of the Cleveland Browns and is a segment from “Sports Mock Live” a local Cleveland sports comedy show hosted by local comedy legend Mike Veneman.

In the segment, Belichick reveals his recipe for the “BBPB&J,” the Bill Belichick Peanut Butter and Jelly sandwich, which includes raisin bread and chunky peanut butter on both sides so the jelly doesn’t leak through.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

