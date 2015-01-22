Bill Belichick Explains What Makes Russell Wilson So Good

The New England Patriots will have their hands full trying to stop Russell Wilson in the Super Bowl.

Wilson has turned into a matchup nightmare this season because of his ability to make quick passes from the pocket in addition to his ability to scramble and extend plays.

The latter will be one of the Patriots’ biggest concerns heading into the Super Bowl. On a conference call on Tuesday, Patriots coach Bill Belichick described what makes Wilson so good (via ESPN):

“[He] has an instinctiveness; he just knows where people are. It looks like he’s going to get tackled and he doesn’t. You think that he doesn’t see them, but he sees them. He just knows they are there. He has an uncanny sense of awareness of what is around him, good or bad. “I can’t really define it. You can’t really coach it. It’s an awareness that all great players have it, all good players have it. I think he just has it at a higher level. It’s impressive.”

Wilson is coming off arguably the worst game of his three-year career in the NFC championship game, but still posted a QB rating of 92.2 with 148 passing yards and a touchdown in the fourth quarter and overtime.

Wilson demonstrated his ability to escape defenses and make ridiculous throws on the Seahawks’ two-point conversion in the fourth quarter. Wilson looked like he might get sacked, but managed to zip around before throwing across his body to the left side of the end zone to find Luke Willson.

Given the way the Patriots were able to shut down Andrew Luck and the Colts’ receivers in the AFC championship, the Seahawks will need Wilson to be creative and extend plays with his feet.

