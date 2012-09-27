Bill Belichick Fined $50,000 By NFL For Grabbing A Ref

Photo: NBC Sports

Bill Belichick was fined $50,000 by the NFL for grabbing a ref, according to Mike Freeman of CBS.On Sunday night, Belichick grabbed a referee’s arm at the end of the Patriots-Ravens game. Belichick said he was just trying to get the ref’s attention, from PFT:



“I’m trying to get an explanation for obviously an important call, play, in that game,” Belichick said Monday. “That’s the number one thing between coaches and officials. It’s always at the forefront. It’s just communication of what’s going on, of what’s happening.”

