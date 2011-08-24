Bill Belichick Thinks The Extra Point Is Bad For Football

Bill Belichick goes on WEEI Radio in Boston every week, and on the show yesterday he revealed to the world he thinks the extra point (P.A.T.) might as well be eliminated (via ESPN Boston).



Belichick’s explanation from ESPN Boston:

“Philosophically, plays that are non-plays shouldn’t be in the game. I don’t think it is good for the game. Extra points, when the odds are 99 per cent range in extra points it is not a play. Lets move the ball back to the 15-20 yard line and not make it a tap in. Let them kick it. Same thing with the kickoff return, if you’re just going to put the ball on the 20, put the ball on the 20,” Belichick told hosts Glenn Ordway, Michael Holley and Tedy Bruschi on “The Big Show.”

Last week he was convinced the NFL was going to eliminate the kick-off, and this week he hates the extra point. It’s a good thing Belichick doesn’t coach in the CFL.

