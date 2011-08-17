Bill Belichick Is Convinced The NFL Is Going To Do Away With Kickoffs

Bill Belichick said today that the NFL wants to eliminate kickoffs, according to CSNNE:



“That’s what they told us, I’m not speaking for anyone else. That’s what they told us, that they want to eliminate the play.”

The NFL quickly responded to Belichick’s statement, Chairman of the Competition Committee Rich McKay and NFL Vice President said

“The Competition Committee’s position was that they wanted to ‘shorten the field’ and that the movement of the kickoff line would potentially reduce the number of kickoffs to be returned. They said they are unaware of anyone saying that it was intended to ‘eliminate’ the kickoff return.”

This has been the most drastic rule the NFL has made in recent years to help prevent brain injuries, and it’s definitely the most talked about.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.