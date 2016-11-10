Bill Belichick says his letter to Donald Trump was not 'politically motivated,' but out of 'friendship and loyalty' to the President-elect

New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said on Wednesday that the supportive letter he wrote to Donald Trump was not “politically motivated.”

Speaking to media, Belichick addressed the letter, which Trump read aloud at a rally on Monday, and said that he wrote the letter out of “friendship and loyalty” to Trump.

“I think anybody that spends more than five minutes with me knows I’m not a political person,” Belichick said. “My comments are not politically motivated, but out of friendship and loyalty to Donald.”

Belichick noted that the Patriots also hosted Secretary of State John Kerry several weeks ago. “He’s another friend of mine. I can’t imagine two people with more different political views than those two. But to me, friendship and loyalty is just about that, it’s not about political or religious views.”

Belichick also said that he writes “hundreds” of letters and notes every month, but it doesn’t mean that he agrees with every one of his recipients’ views.

Belichick then changed the subject to football, noting that the Patriots’ Week 10 game against the Seattle Seahawks is a “huge” game. As Belichick is wont to do, when he was later asked about the letter to Trump, he began saying “Seattle” over and over, ignoring reporters’ questions.

According to Ben Volin of the Boston Globe, Belichick then ended his press conference when he was asked who he voted for.

Trump also said on Monday that Tom Brady had endorsed him. Brady and Trump are friends and were linked throughout Trump’s campaign. Brady stopped short of publicly endorsing Trump in 2015, noting only — similarly to Belichick — that he supports all of his close friends.

Watch Belichick’s comments on his letter to Trump below:

Video: Belichick says his letter to Trump was about friendship, not politics pic.twitter.com/a75VX12JFu

— Ben Volin (@BenVolin) November 9, 2016

