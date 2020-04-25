Bill Belichick's dog was the unexpected star of the second round of the NFL Draft

ESPN Bill Belichick momentarily left the Patriots war room during the draft on Friday night, but thankfully had his dutiful dog Nike sit in for him.

Bill Belichick briefly abandoned his post during the second round of the NFL Draft on Friday night.

Thankfully, his dog Nike was happy to keep his seat warm as the Patriots thought over their next pick in the draft.

The Patriots wound up taking Division II safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne University with the 37th overall pick.

On Twitter, fans were quick to praise Nike for a job well done.

The 2020 NFL Draft is unlike any that has ever come before it.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the draft is being conducted virtually, with videos of coaches, general managers, and draftees beamed in from their homes to viewers around the world.

The virtual draft has given fans a unique bit of access to some of the power brokers of the league, including an inside-look at Jerry Jones’ $US250 million yacht and Kliff Kingsbury’s impressive abode.

But the virtual draft has also featured its fair bit of awkward Zoom moments – relatable to many of us working remotely due to the pandemic.

On Friday night, while contemplating the New England Patriots first pick of the second round, head coach Bill Belichick got up from his seat to work the phones for a bit. When ESPN’s broadcast cut to his Nantucket estate, his trusted dog Nike had taken his seat.

The result was adorable.

Nike out here doing his job. ????: #NFLDraft on NFLN/ESPN/ABC pic.twitter.com/RjOP7O09d0 — New England Patriots (@Patriots) April 25, 2020

On Twitter, fans were quick to joke about Nike’s surprise appearance.

trade market’s heating up pic.twitter.com/npXawsKICG — Adam Stites (@AdamStites_) April 24, 2020

THE PATRIOTS DYNASTY IS OVER

BRADY IS GONE

GRONK IS GONE

BELICHICK HAS BEEN REPLACED WITH A DOG pic.twitter.com/WXZKFP695j — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) April 24, 2020

I’m going to tell my kids this was the best coach in NFL history pic.twitter.com/qqU4Uy0CPU — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2020

The Patriots wound up taking Division II safety Kyle Dugger of Lenoir-Rhyne University 37th overall. Once the pick was made official, Belichick rewarded Nike on a job well done with a treat.

BELICHICK GAVE THE DOG A TREAT AFTER THE PICK pic.twitter.com/drWifhNiXZ — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) April 24, 2020

Good boy.

