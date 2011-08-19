Bill Belichick Must Be A Genius, Beacuse His Assistant Coaches Don't Do Squat After Leaving New England

Photo: Dashiell Bennet and AP Images
In the decade since winning his first Super Bowl in New England, Bill Belichick has run the most stable franchise in the NFL.In the process, he’s sprouted an extensive coaching tree of assistants who left Foxboro to become coordinators and head coaches elsewhere.
We took a look back at the coaching staff that led the Patriots to the 2001 championship.
Many held prestigious positions across the football world, but almost all of them have subsequently fallen on their faces.
Weis was the offensive guru in New England.
But after leaving Foxboro, he stumbled.
He became head coach of Notre Dame in 2005 before being fired in 2009 after five unspectacular seasons.
Now, he's the offensive coordinator at the University of Florida.
Crennel followed Weis out of New England in 2005, becoming head coach of the Cleveland Browns.
Cleveland went 24-40 in his four seasons.
Now, he's the defensive coordinator of the Kansas City Chiefs.
The so-called Man-genius has yet to show the coaching prowess of his mentor.
In his five season as an NFL head coach with the Jets and the Browns, Mangini has made the playoffs once, and lost in the first round.
Now, Mangini is out of a job after being fired this winter.
McDaniels' adventure as head coach in Denver ended in failure 12 games into his second season there in 2010.
He still has time to turn his career around though. He's now the offensive coordinator in St. Louis.
Davidson joined Crennel in Cleveland in 2006 as the offensive coordinator. From 2007 to 2010, he held the same position for the Carolina Panthers.
Carolina's offensive was woeful last year, and the team went 2-14.
Now, he's the offensive line coach in Minnesota.
Speaking of awful offensive coordinators, Brian Daboll ran the Browns offensive from 2009 to 2010.
Now, he's the offensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins -- a team with an utter lack of decent quarterbacks.
Ryan has done just as little as his fellow Belichick disciplines.
But he's risen to the position of defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys, and he's actually made a name for himself for starting public beefs with teams like the Eagles.
