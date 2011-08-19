Bill Belichick Must Be A Genius, Beacuse His Assistant Coaches Don't Do Squat After Leaving New England

Photo: Dashiell Bennet and AP Images

In the decade since winning his first Super Bowl in New England, Bill Belichick has run the most stable franchise in the NFL.In the process, he’s sprouted an extensive coaching tree of assistants who left Foxboro to become coordinators and head coaches elsewhere.



We took a look back at the coaching staff that led the Patriots to the 2001 championship.

Many held prestigious positions across the football world, but almost all of them have subsequently fallen on their faces.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.