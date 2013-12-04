HGTV Host Dead At 38 After Motorcycle Accident

Facebook.com/BillBeckwith via Yulia Korneeva HGTV host Bill Beckwith died after a motorcycle accident in San Francisco.

HGTV host Bill Beckwith died Monday night in a motorcycle accident in San Francisco, reports

Variety.

Beckwith, 38, was a contractor and carpenter who co-hosted the network’s “Curb Appeal,” a half-hour home improvement show that began running in 2002.

“The collision was reported at about 8:30 p.m. Monday near Oak and Steiner streets,” reports NBC Bay Area. “Beckwith, a San Francisco resident, was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.”

A Facebook page has been created in Beckwith’s memory.

On the page, his girlfriend Yulia Korneeva wrote, “My love: so kind, so bright, adventurous and strong. You are loved by so many good people! I wish you could stay with us for way longer.”

