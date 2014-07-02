Bill Ayers To Obama: 'Stop Droning People'

Bill Ayers, the cofounder of the radical 1970’s Weather Underground group who was at the center of a major controversy during President Barack Obama’s 2008 race, recently sat down with Fox News’ “The Kelly File” and offered Obama some policy suggestions.

“I have a lot of advice for him,” Ayers said in the interview, aired Tuesday night. “I want him to stop droning people. I want him to close Guantanamo. I want universal healthcare. Don’t you think we deserve universal healthcare? Seriously.”

Host Megyn Kelly pressed Ayers on whether Obama had ever reached out to him during or after the heated presidential campaign. Republican vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin famously accused Obama of “pallin’ around with terrorists” — a reference to Ayers’ more militant past.

“Absolutely not and I didn’t contact him,” said Ayers.

Ayers, who reportedly hosted an event for Obama’s first run for office, further insisted he was never particularly close to the future president.

“I knew him as well as he knew 10,000 other people,” Ayers said. “And today I wish I knew him much better and I wish he’d listen to me.”

Watch the full Tuesday night segment below.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.