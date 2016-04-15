'Bill & Ted' star confirms a third movie is finally happening -- and it's coming soon

For years, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have teased another movie in their “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure” series. Now according to Winter, who played Bill S. Preston in the movies, a third “Bill & Ted” is imminent.

“We’re working on the film every day at the moment in terms of the pre-prep-type work, so it’s an active project,” he recently told Forbes.

That sounds very similar to what we’ve heard in the past. But when asked if the production is looking at a start date this year, Winter answered, “Hopefully.” Though he noted it might possibly be next year.

To go on record that the sequel is nearing a start date is a very good sign.

In 1989, “Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure,” which followed two friends embarking on a time-travel expedition to ace their high school history presentation, quickly became part of the popular lexicon with its dumb surfer talk and air-guitar celebrations. It was followed with the equally entertaining 1991 sequel “Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey,” in which the characters manage to reach both heaven and hell.

Since then, fans have wanted more, but Reeves, obviously, went on to become a huge movie star, and Winter found success behind the camera as a director and producer.

Winter confirmed that Reeves is still onboard for the third film, and also said that “we have a script, we have a director, we have a studio — we’re just trying to nail down a start date.”

So get ready Wild Stallions fans: More “Bill & Ted” fun is coming.

