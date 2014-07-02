Bill And Hillary Clinton Earned Over $US160 Million After Leaving The White House

Hillary Clinton’s family fortune has come under increasing scrutiny in recent weeks following a series of comments she made about her finances while on tour promoting her new book, “Hard Choices.” But just how much has Clinton earned in the years since her husband, former President Bill Clinton, left the White House? Financial disclosures filed by Clinton when she served as New York’s junior senator and as secretary of state in the Obama administration show her family earned more than $US163 million from 2001 until 2012. The disclosures also detailed the taxes paid by the Clintons and how much they gave to charity during those years.

During Clinton’s years in the Senate the disclosures, which were published by OpenSecrets.org, included full tax returns filed by her and her husband. These returns detailed the Clintons’ total income, charitable gifts they made, and their total taxes paid from 2001 through 2007. For those seven years, the Clintons earned total income of $US108,817,646, the vast majority of which came from Bill Clinton’s speaking fees. They paid over $US33 million in federal income taxes for an effective tax rate of about 31%. The Clintons also gave more than $US10 million to charity from 2001 through 2007, which is about 9% of their total income from this period.

After Clinton left the Senate for the State Department, the public information about her finances became less detailed. Clinton’s disclosures from 2008 through 2012 only include ranges for the amount her family earned from property and other investments. They also do not include full salary information, taxes, or the amount the Clintons gave to charity in this period. However, they do detail the amount the Clintons earned from speaking fees from 2008 to 2012, which was over $US53 million.

Though Clinton’s financial disclosures from her years at the State Department do not identify her exact salary, this information is publicly available. As secretary of state, she earned a total of $US785,700 in salary.

Combining Clinton’s salary at the State Department, her family’s total income from her 2001 through 2007 tax returns, and the speaking fees they collected from 2008 until 2012, the Clintons earned a total of about $US163 million during the first 12 years after Bill Clinton left the White House. This figure is just a minimum as it only includes the speaking fees the Clintons earned from 2008 to 2012 and does not reflect other sources of income including property, investments, and book royalties.

Clinton has presumably done quite well since 2012, the last year covered by her public disclosures. She is commanding a reported $US200,000 in speaking fees on her media tour for “Hard Choices” and reportedly earned an advance of “significantly more” than $US8 million for the book.

Check out the chart below to see the minimum amount we know the Clintons earned for each year from 2001 through 2012.

(Chart by Andy Kiersz)

