Bill Ackman Is Pitching JC Penney At The Ira Sohn Conference

The Ira Sohn conference is wrapping up soon.The final presenter coming up in a few minutes: Bill Ackman.
He’s picking JC Penney, a stock that everyone knows he is long.
He’s been long it for a long time, and it plunged 20% today. Awkward.
