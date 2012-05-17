Bill Ackman Is Pitching JC Penney At The Ira Sohn Conference

Photo: CNBC

The Ira Sohn conference is wrapping up soon.The final presenter coming up in a few minutes: Bill Ackman.



He’s picking JC Penney, a stock that everyone knows he is long.

He’s been long it for a long time, and it plunged 20% today. Awkward.

