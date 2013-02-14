US

How Herbalife Became A Battleground Stock For Two Wall Street Heavyweights

Julia La Roche

Activist investor Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital, has been in the spotlight for his Herbalife short, and he’s been gotten in a public fight with investor Carl Icahn.

Check out below how Herbalife became the apple of discord for these two Wall Street behemoths:

Please enable Javascript to watch this videoProduced by Daniel Goodman 

