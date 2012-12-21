We Have Never Seen Anything Like Bill Ackman's Dizzying Takedown Of Herbalife

Photo: Julia La Roche for Business Insider

Activist investor Bill Ackman, the CEO of Pershing Square Capital Management, gave an epic presentation on his latest short — Herbalife. Ackman, whose hedge fund has an “enormous” short position, believes the multi-level marketing company that sells weight management and nutritional supplements is a pyramid scheme.



He also has a price target of $0 and believes the company is going to fail.

The Pershing Square team spent the last year doing research on Herbalife.

It definitely shows because Pershing Square put together an extremely in-depth 342-slide presentation. The presentation was given at a special Sohn Conference event in Midtown Manhattan on Thursday and it lasted for three hours.

Following the news that Ackman was short, shares of Herbalife fell $5.16, or 12.14%, to close at $37.34 a share yesterday. That was before he gave the thesis.

After his presentation today, the stock fell $3.64, or 9.75%, to close at $33.70 a share.

What’s more is Ackman pledged that 100% of the personal profits he makes from this short will go to charity.

“I don’t want to make any money from this, 100% will go to the Pershing Square Foundation.”

We’ve included Ackman’s tremendous presentation in the slides that follow. (Note: The video clips do not play in this presentation)

The PDF version of Ackman’s presentation can be found here >

