Bill Ackman's favourite pharmaceutical company may be about to lose another huge acquisition

Pharmaceutical firm Endo is putting in a bid for Salix, the company that was in talks to be acquired by Valeant, Bloomberg reports.

Endo is said to offer between $US170 and $US175 per share for the company.

This comes just as it seemed a deal between Salix and Valeant was almost done.

Valeant, a Canadian pharamceutical firm headed by Michael Pearson, teamed up with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman last year to purchase Allergan.

Allergan ultimately slipped through Valeant’s fingers, finding a white knight in Actavis in a $US66 billion deal.

More to come…

NOW WATCH: This is what separates the Excel masters from the wannabes



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.