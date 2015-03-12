Bill Ackman's favourite pharmaceutical company may be about to lose another huge acquisition

Pharmaceutical firm Endo is putting in a bid for Salix, the company that was in talks to be acquired by Valeant, Bloomberg reports.
Endo is said to offer between $US170 and $US175 per share for the company.
This comes just as it seemed a deal between Salix and Valeant was almost done.
Valeant, a Canadian pharamceutical firm headed by Michael Pearson, teamed up with hedge fund manager Bill Ackman last year to purchase Allergan.
Allergan ultimately slipped through Valeant’s fingers, finding a white knight in Actavis in a $US66 billion deal.
More to come…
