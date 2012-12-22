Bill Ackman's Exhaustive Website Taking On Herbalife Is LIVE

Activist investor Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, has officially launched a website about his short thesis on Herbalife.
The website features documents, promotional material from the company, videos and depositions. We’re checking it out now for more.
The address is www.FactsAboutHerbalife.com
Photo: factsaboutherbalife.com
