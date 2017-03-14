One stock helped decimate billionaire Bill Ackman's hedge fund performance

Billionaire Bill Ackman just announced that he has sold out of his hedge fund’s Valeant stock holding, a position that has cost the fund dearly.

Ackman’s firm, Pershing Square Capital, invested in Valeant two years ago. Later that year, the drugmaker started to run into a spate of problems that wiped more than 90% off of its market value. Reuters estimated that the investment caused Ackman to suffer roughly $US3 billion in losses.

Here’s how Pershing Square has done in the years since investing in Valeant, based on data from the firm’s publicly traded vehicle, which serves as a proxy for its flagship hedge fund:

YTD 2017 through March 7: -1.5%

-1.5% 2016: -13.5%

-13.5% 2015: -20.5%

Here’s Valeant’s performance:

YTD 2017 through March 7: -19%

-19% 2016: -85.7%

-85.7% 2015: -29%

Meanwhile, over the past several months, the S&P 500 has been ripping higher:

YTD 2017 through March 7: 6%

6% 2016: 9.5%

9.5% 2015: -0.73%

