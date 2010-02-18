Bill Ackman Ups Stake In Private Prisons Company

Bill Ackmans’s Pershing Square became the largest shareholder in Corrections Corp of America last quarter.



Ackman boosted his stake to 10.9 million shares in the fourth quarter. In the third quarter, the hedge fund manager reported owning 7.3 million shares.

CCA designs, builds, manages and operates correctional facilities and detention centres on behalf of the government. Forbes notes Ackman’s saying the stock could go up to $40.

Last October he gave a complete presentation on why he was so bullish on the one kind of real estate that was consistently growing.

If Ackman stayed in CCA throughout January, he took a beating – the private prison company’s shares dropped steadily in January from $24.55 to $18.71. Now it’s trading around $20.

