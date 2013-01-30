Look At What Appears When You Search For 'Bill Ackman' On Twitter

What shows up when you search for activist investor Bill Ackman’s name on Twitter?



It’s a promoted tweet from Herbalife that sends you right to an 11 minute YouTube marketing video called “Our Herbalife,” points out Bloomberg’s Matt Townsend.

Ackman’s name isn’t even in the tweet.

We don’t know how long the promoted tweet will stay up there, but it shows that Herbalife is fighting back.

Herbalife has also recently registered a bunch of Bill Ackman domain names and it looks like they’re going to be used in a campaign against him.

Last month, Ackman presented his case at a Sohn Conference in Manhattan calling Herbalife a pyramid scheme.

His fund Pershing Square is shorting more than 20 million shares of Herbalife and has a price target of zero.

Here’s the full video:

