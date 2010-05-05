Bill Ackman Thinks Investors Should Publicly Justify It Each Time They Buy Or Short A Stock

Pershing Square’s Bill Ackman thinks there should be a database for investors to write in their reasons for buying or shorting a stock.



“A lot of people say that short selling is a bad thing,” said yesterday at the Bloomberg Markets Global Hedge Fund & Investor Summit in New York.

“The frustration is that had people paid more attention to some of the alerts, we could have had much less of a wreckage in the credit crisis.”

His proposal is a research aggregator that is kind of like the SEC’s compilation of company filings. Currently investors are required to file their investments with the SEC if they’ve purchased over 5% of the company’s stock, list their holdings at the end of each quarter, file their performance quarterly, and such – but investors have never been asked to list their reasons for investing or shorting a given stock.

“If we had a mechanism like that, where there’s a much freer exchange of ideas, it would lead to more accurate security prices,” said Ackman.

“It would be a great forum for the SEC to comb through to find companies they should focus their investigations on.”

The forum would also offer a new place for dirty investors to commit fraud and manipulate records.

