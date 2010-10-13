Bill Ackman: The Only Ingredient Missing From This Market Is Confidence

Bill Ackman is remarkably optimistic about the market going forward.



Attending the Value Investing Congress in New York, he said, “I see a lot of reasons for economic improvement in this country.” according to Reuters.

“We’ve got an improving consumer balance sheet… great corporate balance sheets… The only ingredient that’s missing is confidence.”

He can’t even find any short ideas apparently. It’s that good.

