Bill Ackman: "The Most Important People On Wall Street Are In Hiding"

Over the weekend, as we were walking down a street near the Mandarin Hotel in Boston, we couldn’t believe our eyes when right smack in front of us was Bill Ackman, getting out (it looked like driver’s seat) of a black car.



(Sorry, we didn’t spot the model. Huge fail, we know. It was a black sedan. It looked comfortable. That’s all we know.)

Our immediate observations: he’s really tall, tan, he was wearing a suit even though it had to be 90 degrees in the sun (this was Saturday), excellent posture, and he has blindingly silver hair. It seriously looks like it is spun from 14K.

Anyway, we kept walking and instead of interrupting (he was with his family), we texted a couple friends 1- so we could walk slower in case he suddenly did anything shocking and 2- so we could diffuse some of our excited energy typing out, “Bill Ackman is walking behind me right now.”

One replied back, “who?” (Click here if you’re like him.) The other laughed at us. And that was it.

Until later, when we emailed him to ask what we would have, had it not been family time: “Who’s the most important person on Wall Street right now?”

He replied: “I don’t think there are any most powerful people left. They are in hiding.”

We didn’t get any further comment on what that means, so we won’t read into it. We’ll leave that up to you.

But hopefully that gives you an idea of the sad state of Wall Street at the moment. No one we speak to is inspired, no one is excited to be here, and no one is particularly optimistic about the future.

Right now, a fantastic head of hair and a couple of billion is as good as it gets.

