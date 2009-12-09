Bill Ackman: Here's Why I'm Super-Bullish On Shopping Malls And The US Consumer

Joe Weisenthal
Last year around this time, several publications (including us) ran stories about the death of the American mall.

They were supposed to be a relic from the days of cheap gas, ever-expanding suburbs, and an American consumer with unlimited access to credit.

But that was a premature obituary. Like many different things expected to die during the crisis, things have actually come back nicely.

Investor Bill Ackman — who profited enormously on the way down — remains a super-bull on malls.

The Investment Linebacker blog got a hold of his amazing presentation at the International Council of Shopping centres on the state of mall REITs. We highly recommend checking it out.

Last year, it looked like the world was going to end.

But things are changing. The recession is over!

Unemployment is down.

Housing inventory is getting burned off.

Consumer confidence is improving.

Meanwhile, financial markets are getting better.

The stock market, obviously, has made a stunning rebound.

REITs, especially, have done very well.

CDS spreads have come way down.

And REITs have done an excellent job of taking advantage of the markets and recapitalizing.

As such, they've delevered considerably.

One of the big surprises has been the emergence of white-knight buyers, eliminating some expected liquidations.

And guess what: liquidations can be good for malls if new, innovative retailers take their place.

Plus, several mall-based tenants like Abrcrombie and American Eagle are actually expanding.

Here's more that are adding to their footprint.

Occupance is down, but stable.

But we really like the big ones, like Simon and GGP, who have pricing power.

Also, doubtful accounts have not deteriorated all that much.

And the stock prices of many mall tenants have had a great year.

And some mall tenants ahve really come back from the grave. Check out Bon-Ton, which was left for dead last year.

Same deal with Claire's. It was left for dead.

Now there's a virtuous cycle of liquidation of the illest, and expansion of the fittes tenants.

As for this holiday season, don't worry. Same-store comps are actually looking good.

And mall traffic is trending up.

Here's the bottom line

