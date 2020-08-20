These are the only 7 stocks in billionaire Bill Ackman's market-beating portfolio

Bryan Bedder/Getty Images/The New York Times

Billionaire Bill Ackman’s portfolio was up 42.4% at the end of July, outperforming the broader market through the same time period.

In the second quarter that ended in June, Ackman trimmed his portfolio to a small group of seven stocks, dropping Berkshire Hathaway , Park Hotels & Resorts, and Blackstone.

Here are the seven stocks that remain in Ackman’s market-beating portfolio.

After a solid start to the year, billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s concentrated portfolio has continued to outperform the broader market, even as it rebounded from the coronavirus pandemic meltdown.

Pershing Square Holdings had a net gain of 42.4% at the end of July, according to a monthly portfolio report. In the same time period, the S&P 500 gained only 1.2%.

Some of the portfolio’s outsized returns came after Ackman reworked his portfolio in the second quarter, which ended in June. According to a recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Ackman slashed three stocks from his portfolio in the last quarter, trimming it to a tight group of seven companies from 10.



The investor and long-time Warren Buffett fan dumped all of his 5.5 million shares of Berkshire Hathaway in the second quarter, the SEC filing showed. He also exited much smaller positions in Blackstone and Park Hotels & Resorts.

On the flip side, Ackman also boosted existing positions in Lowe’s and Restaurant Brands International, the parent company of Burger King, Popeyes, and Tim Hortons.

Here are the seven holdings in Bill Ackman’s $US7.8 billion portfolio at the end of the second quarter, according to data from the SEC and GuruFocus.

1. Lowe’s

Ticker : LOW

: LOW Pershing portfolio value: $US1.7 billion

2. Restaurant Brands International

Ticker: QSR

QSR Pershing portfolio value: $US1.3 billion

3. Chipotle Mexican Grill

Ticker: CMG

CMG Pershing portfolio value: $US1.2 billion

4. Agilent Technologies Inc.

Ticker: A

A Pershing portfolio value: $US1.1 billion

5. Hilton Worldwide Holdings

Ticker: HLT

HLT Pershing portfolio value: $US1 billion

6. Starbucks Corp.

Ticker: SBUX

SBUX Pershing portfolio value: $US746 million

7. Howard Hughes Corp.

Ticker: HHC

HHC Pershing portfolio value: $US567 million

