Billionaire investor Bill Ackman’s SPAC is reportedly being sued for not operating as a blank-check firm

Bill Ackman’s SPAC is being sued for not operating as a blank-check firm, the New York Times reported.

Ackman’s firm was hit with a lawsuit by a former SEC commissioner and a Yale law professor.

They argued that Ackman’s SPAC has behaved more like an investment company than an operating company.

Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman’s SPAC is being sued for not operating as a blank-check firm, the New York Times reported Tuesday, a case that could affect the broader industry amid a boom in the past year.

Ackman’s Pershing Square Tontine Holdings was hit with a lawsuit by former SEC Commissioner Robert Jackson and Yale law professor John Morley, according to the New York Times.

Both argued that Ackman’s SPAC is operating more like an investment fund than an operating company -similar to his hedge funds – which means it should instead be regulated by the Investment Company Act of 1940.

“Investing in securities is all the company has ever done since its IPO,” the complaint, viewed by the Times said, adding that buying stocks is not what a SPAC is supposed to do.

In July, Ackman scrapped his plan to buy 10% of Universal Music for $4 billion after federal regulators poured cold water on the proposed transaction, the billionaire announced in his shareholders’ letter.

Days after, Ackman lamented his nixed SPAC deal but hinted he already has alternative targets in mind.

SPACs, shell companies that list with the aim of merging with private companies and taking them public, have exploded in popularity in the past few years.

This method is typically done in lieu of an IPO or a direct listing and has garnered support from Wall Street heavyweights as well as pop icons and professional athletes.

Ackman, for his part, has tried to rewrite the rules for his SPAC.

For instance, he said he will be “taking no compensation” in a bid to appeal to more investors. “We created the most investor-friendly SPAC in the world,” Ackman said, adding that SPACs are an easier route to public markets than a traditional IPO.

But given the frenzy around blank-check listings, regulators have begun looking into tightening the rules.

In 2020, a total of 248 SPACs raised $83.3 billion according to SPAC Analytics. Over halfway through 2021 alone, data already show 412 SPACs that have raised $121 billion, comprising 53% of initial public offerings.

The past months however have seen a slight cooling off in the red-hot SPAC market as first-day trading spikes that were common in the space earlier this year begin to evaporate.