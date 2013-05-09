LIVE: Bill Ackman Is About To Take The Stage At The Sohn Investment Conference

Reuters/ Lucas JacksonActivist investor Bill Ackman, who runs $12 billion Pershing Square Capital Management, is taking the stage at the Sohn Investment Conference.



What will he talk about?

Ackman has been in the news lately for his Herbalife short. He has publicly called the nutrition supplement seller a “pyramid scheme.”

His pershing square is shorting more than 20 million shares of Herbalife with a price target of $0.

He has also been in the news for his disastrous JCPenney investment. Ackman, who is the retailer’s biggest shareholder and a board member, has taken a bath on the stock so far.

Last year at Sohn, Ackman pitched going long JCPenney. The stock has fallen about 35% since then.

