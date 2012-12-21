Bill Ackman Just Finished Presenting His Big Takedown Of Herbalife

Photo: Julia La Roche for BI

Hedge fund titan Bill Ackman, the founder of Pershing Square Capital Management, gave a huge three-hour long presentation on his new short position — Herbalife.The activist investor considers Herbalife, a multi-level marketing company that sells weight management and nutritional supplements, to be a “pyramid scheme.”



Ackman spent the last year doing research on Herbalife and has been short for seven or eight months now.

Back in June, Ackman told investors in Pershing’s Q1 letter that he had new short position, but didn’t reveal it at the time. Ackman is known for being a long-only investor.

Following the news that Ackman is short, shares of Herbalife fell $5.16 yesterday, or 12.14%, to close at $37.34 a share. The stock is tanking again today.

What’s more is Herbalife’s CEO Michael Johnson told CNBC in a telephone interview that Ackman’s “pyramid scheme” claim is a “bogus accusation” and that it’s “blatant market manipulation.”

Ackman said he has an “enormous” short position and a price target of $0 for Herbalife. He thinks the company is going to fail.

We’re live blogged his presentation at a special Sohn Conference in Midtown Manhattan. We’ve included our notes below.

