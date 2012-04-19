Look Which Hedge Fund Hot-Shot Was Caught Riding The Subway This Morning

A Bloomberg TV producer snapped a picture of Pershing Square Capital Management’s founder Bill Ackman riding the Subway this morning.
The hedge fund titan, who is seen standing holding onto a handrail in the crowded car, appears to be doing something on his BlackBerry — maybe it’s work or maybe he’s playing a game.
Check out the video clip below.
SEE ALSO: Bill Ackman’s Massive Presentation: ‘Justice Is A Dish Best Served Flame Broiled’
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.