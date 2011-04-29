Why Bill Ackman Is King Of The World Right Now

Photo: Purdue

Bill Ackman was just profiled in The Observer, and we learned a few things about the Pershing Square founder from the story.For example, he plays tennis regularly with George Soros and Andre Agassi.



And randomly, while walking down the street, Ackman will compliment or disparage people’s appearance.

If he says something negative, he sometimes follows it up with an offer to introduce them to his personal trainer or nutritionist.

